× Student sent to hospital after eating laced gummy candy at Vigo County middle school

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A student was taken to the hospital after consuming a laced gummy candy at a western Indiana school, according the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began investigating the incident at West Vigo Middle School on Tuesday, WTHI reports.

The sheriff’s office says a 14-year-old girl was in possession of the gummy candy that was allegedly laced with a controlled substance. That student was arrested on drug charges.

Authorities are investigating additional suspects and a search warrant has been executed, though the sheriff’s office has not said where or for what.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.