STARBASE Indiana students launch weather balloon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Local sixth graders are taking part in a program that takes science and engineering to new heights.

STARBASE Indiana is an after-school program run by the Indiana National Guard. It’s part of a national network operated by the U.S. Department of Defense.

It focuses on STEM education with lessons in rocketry, robotics, and physics, among others.

Yesterday, the students launched a high-altitude weather balloon from Stout Field Elementary School.

“The kids get to see how their experiments react with the different levels of the atmosphere,” Academy Director Brande Morgan said.

The students will monitor their experiments both during and after the flight.