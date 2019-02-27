Roller Coaster Temperatures with a little drizzle

Posted 6:41 am, February 27, 2019

6am wind chills are in the 20s for most of us, just feels like the teens East of Indy in Richmond.Not a bad Wednesday overall but we could get a few pesky raindrops.  Not really enough to justify your umbrella but a hooded coat is recommended to deal with the mid-morning and early afternoon drizzle.  Low pressure is sliding through and could offer just enough moisture behind that warm front to get the drizzle. Wednesday’s high will be seasonably cool with highs right up to 54°. It will be a bit cooler north of Indianapolis with highs toward Lafayette only around freezing.  Closer to 40 toward Bloomington and Columbus. We are all over the place with our temperatures!  We’ll climb back to seasonable on Friday but then our temperatures drop right off in time for the weekend.  Saturday will be 38 with a wintry mix.  Early model runs say we could get up to an inch of snow this weekend-we will monitor that forecast.  Sunday kicks off a cold stretch!  The first week of March will kick off with HIGHS in the 20s.

