× Pippa Mann, Clauson-Marshall Racing partner for 103rd Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Clauson-Marshall Racing has conquered the sprint car circuit. Now, they’ll take a crack at IndyCar.

The reigning United States Auto Club National sprint car championship team announced it will field an entry in the 2019 Indianapolis 500, piloted by IndyCar veteran driver Pippa Mann.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity,” said Mann. “This is more than just a car entry to me, and the journey has been an emotional one.”

Mann will drive the #39 Driven2SaveLives Chevrolet in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, honoring her teammate at the 2016 500, Bryan Clauson, who died in a racing accident later that year. As a donor, Clauson’s organs saved the lives of five people and his tissue helped many others. Driven2SaveLives formed in 2016 to elevate the conversation about organ, tissue, and eye donation through motorsports.

“We are especially honored to partner with Driven2SaveLives, after organ and tissue donation became an important part of our lives in 2016,” said Tim Clauson, co-owner of Clauson-Marshall Racing and father to Bryan.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 will take place Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.