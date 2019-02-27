LIVESTREAM: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifies in front of House committee

Missing funds lead to arrest of Patriot fire chief

Posted 4:08 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, February 27, 2019

(Photo By Switzerland County Sheriff's Office)

PATRIOT, Ind. — Police have arrested the Patriot Volunteer Fire Department’s chief for allegedly stealing funds from the fire department.

The Indiana State Police were contacted in October of 2018 after the Patriot Volunteer Fire Department was audited for having missing funds.

During their investigation police say they discovered fire chief Gordon W. Turner, 45, of Patriot Indiana, allegedly took over $28,000 from the fire department’s bank accounts over a four-year period. Turner allegedly used that money to pay his bills and for other personal gain.

Turner was arrested Feb. 22 on four felony charges of theft and four felony charges of official misconduct. He us being held at the Switzerland County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.