IUPUI student falls victim to robbers along canal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An IUPUI student was allegedly robbed along the downtown canal.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, the student was jogging near the NCAA Headquarters, which is adjacent to IUPUI property, when they were approached from behind by 3 or 4 teenagers. The victim was punched in the face and sprayed with a liquid substance that caused a burning sensation. The teenagers made off with victim’s wallet and ran away.

The suspects are unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call IMPD at (317) 327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

IUPUI also provided tips that may help students avoid such situations.