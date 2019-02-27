× IMPD: Stats show Indy’s crime rate is dropping

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Bryan Roach told Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and assembled reporters Wednesday morning that year-to-date reports show a continued downward trend in crime data in the Circle City.

Roach said that through Feb. 23, compared to the same time period in 2018, overall crime reports were down 12 percent and violent crime reports were off six percent.

Deputy Chief of Investigations Chris Bailey said last year’s raw data being reported to the FBI this week for publication next September will show overall crime down 16 percent for the years 2017 and 2018 compared to 2016.

Bailey specifically noted the reduction in serial armed robberies due to enhanced investigations by the IMPD Robbery Branch.

CBS4 reported that first half 2018 crime statistics, compared with the same period in 2017, published this week by the FBI, showed violent crime dropped 8.5 percent despite a rise in murder and rape reports one year ago.

Statistics for robbery, aggravated assault, property crime, larceny and theft and burglary were all down at this time last year.

Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the mayor’s office and IMPD will conduct a monthly public safety walk through a Haughville neighborhood where a recent local and federal investigation locked up more than a dozen alleged drug dealers.

On Friday, the city will sponsor a resource fair in the community open to all residents but focusing on the spouses and families of those suspects who may find themselves in need of services and resources now that breadwinners, no matter how their money was acquired, are incarcerated and facing criminal charges.