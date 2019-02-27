× Gov. Holcomb says he smoked marijuana in college, remains opposed to legalization

Gov. Eric Holcomb admitted at a press conference Wednesday that he smoked weed while in college.

Hoosiers with high hopes for the legalization of medical or recreational marijuana still shouldn’t look for an ally in Holcomb, though. The governor said he wouldn’t support legalization until federal law is changed, at which point the state could review it.

“If the law changed, we would look at all the positive or adverse impacts it would have,” he said. “I’m not convinced other states have made a wise decision.”

Holcomb, a Navy veteran, graduated from Hanover College in southeastern Indiana, where he majored in U.S. history with a focus on the American Civil War and the Reconstruction Era.

There were several marijuana-related bills filed at the Indiana General Assembly this year, but none received a hearing.

Senate Bill 213 would have authorized possession up to two ounces, and Senate Bill 357 would have created a medical marijuana program. Both were filed by Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.

