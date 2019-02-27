Bloomington police ask public to help ID men in brazen storefront vandalism

Posted 7:31 pm, February 27, 2019, by

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Bloomington Police Department wants help identifying two men in the recent vandalism of a local convenience store.

Surveillance video shared by police shows one of the suspects throwing plastic drink crates at The Indiana Store’s front window, shattering the glass. Officers say it happened in the 900 block of N. Indiana Ave. on Saturday.

The man who threw the crates was wearing a blue jacket, and tan or khaki pants at the time of the vandalism. The other man, who watched from the parking lot, appeared to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket, and blue jeans.

Both men ran from the business to the east after the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Brian Werner of the Bloomington Police Department at (812)339-4477.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.