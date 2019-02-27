‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast reunites, ‘irreverence’ in store

Former cast members Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris arrive at the Beverly Hills 90210: The Complete First Season DVD Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel November 3, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210” are planning a high school reunion with a twist.

Fox said Wednesday that cast members including Jason Priestly and Jennie Garth will play “heightened versions” of themselves in a six-part series airing this summer.

Fox says the drama titled “90210” is inspired by the cast’s real lives and relationships, combined with what it termed a “healthy dose of irreverence.”

Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling also will star in the series.

The action begins when one of the cast suggests they try to launch a reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

The original series aired from 1990 to 2000 and followed a circle of friends in high school and young adulthood.

A date for the new series wasn’t announced.

