Ball State police investigate 2 more reports of sexual assault on campus

MUNCIE, Ind. – Two more sexual assaults were reported on Ball State’s campus—that makes three assaults in less than two weeks.

Authorities say campus police received two separate reports of sexual misconduct this week. Both assaults occurred on campus, and the suspects and victims know each other.

In the first instance, the victim reported a fondling that occurred on February 24 in an on-campus residence hall.

In the second instance, the victim reported a sexual assault on February 25 in an on-campus apartment.

Ball State University police issued alerts about the assaults last night.

If you have information regarding either incident, please contact the Ball State University Police at 765-285-1111.