× Attempted robbery suspect dies following shooting at east side EZPAWN

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An attempted robbery suspect has died after being shot at a pawn shop on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the shooting at an EZ PAWN in the 6200 block of East Washington Street shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

It’s unclear at this time who fired the shots that killed the man.

According to Sgt. Jim Gillespie, there’s no threat to public as a result of the shooting. Officers believe it was an isolated incident.

“The main thing is that we get the community’s involvement here so they can let us know if they heard anything, if they saw anything, so we don’t let this situation get away from us,” said Sgt. Gillespie.

IMPD detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.