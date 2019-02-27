Another dry, mild Winter for central Indiana

Posted 5:35 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, February 27, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Not only has this been a mild Winter but our streak of Winter seasons with temperatures above average has now reached four. This has also been a dry season and our seasonal snow has now been below average for the past five seasons.

We’ll have a cloudy, cooler Thursday and a rain/snow mix will develop in the evening, mainly over the southern part of the state.

We’ll have a cloudy Friday with a chance for a light snow, Friday evening through Saturday. Some accumulation is likely this weekend. Temperatures will be colder this weekend with highs below freezing and gusty winds will also be likely.

A strong storm system will push an arctic blast into central Indiana early next week. Temperatures will be 25 to 30 degrees below average and we’ll have a daily chance for snow showers.

So far this has been a mild Winter.

We have now had several dry, mild Winters in recent years.

We’ll have a cloudy Thursday.

Highs will be in the 30s Thursday.

We’ll have a cloudy Friday.

A strong area of low pressure will bring gusty winds and snow showers.

Snow showers will continue Sunday.

Temperatures will be well below average early next week.

Near record lows are likely Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

