434th Air Refueling Wing honors Logansport teen by making her an honorary airman posthumously

LOGANSPORT, Ind.– Haley Begley would have graduated high school on June 1 and signed up six weeks later to serve in the United States Air Force, but she won’t be joining her classmates at Lewis Cass High School nor the Air Force.

Begley and 16-year-old Auden Myers, both of Logansport, were killed on Nov. 18 in a crash that involved a drunk driver on US 35 in Kokomo. Three other teens were injured after police say 26-year-old Treundon Johnson crossed the center line, hitting the car the teens were in. Police say he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The Air Force is not letting her willingness to serve slip by. It may have gone unnoticed at her November funeral, but there was an award there for Haley. The 434th Air Refueling Wing, an air reserve component of the United States Air Force out of Grissom, Indiana made her an honorary airman, posthumously.

Haley’s family says she was constantly at the recruiter’s office and that she was excited to join and serve her country.

Johnson is facing several charges including reckless homicide, two counts of driving while suspended causing death and three counts of driving while suspended causing bodily injury. Johnson’s jury trial is set for March 19.