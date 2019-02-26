× Reward up to $5,000 available for information in Indy barbershop arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Fire officials in Pike Township are investigating a fire at a barbershop as arson.

The fire at Nappy Cuts occurred on Feb. 19. The shop is located at 4875 West 56th Street. In addition to the barbershop, several nearby businesses were also damaged.

The Pike Township Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s office, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) participated in the investigation, which was determined to be arson.

Police say a surveillance system captured the persons responsible, but that footage has not been released. Investigators are working to enhance the resolution and say more specific suspect information will be released “in the coming days.”

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Information can be provided anonymously. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.