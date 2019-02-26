Police investigate double shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 10:08 am, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, February 26, 2019

Photo from shooting scene on 42nd Street near Shadeland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are hospitalized after a double shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The first shooting happened in the 6600 block of East 42nd Street around 9:42 a.m. That person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A second person was found shot at 46th Street and Emerson Avenue. That person is in critical condition.

Police say these two shootings are connected, but the circumstances under which they’re connected is unknown at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

