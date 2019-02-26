× Man found dead in rubble of Monroe County building fire

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A man died in a fire in Monroe County Monday night.

Crews were called to the 9600 block of South State Road 446 around 9 p.m. Monday. They found a man’s body in a building that had burned down.

Firefighters said the structure had collapsed by the time they arrived. They found the man’s body about a half hour later.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning in Terre Haute. Investigators were using dental records and DNA to confirm the man’s identity.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police and Indiana State Fire Marshal are investigating.