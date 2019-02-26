× Man arrested, accused shooting sister in leg

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting his sister in the leg during a February incident.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 to the Speedway gas station at 34th Street and Lafayette Road.

They found a woman had been shot in the leg; she was taken to an area hospital. Aggravated Assault detectives were called to investigate.

Police learned the woman had been outside her home in the 2800 block of West 20th Street when her brother shot her. Officers looked for the man—24-year-old Steven Mason—but couldn’t find him.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and eventually took Mason into custody. He was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon as well as on a probation violation in a robbery case.