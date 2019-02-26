Gambling bill approved by Indiana Senate, headed to House

File photo of the Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislation that allows one of Gary’s casinos to move to Terre Haute and the other to move inland while permitting sports wagering has cleared the Indiana Senate and is headed to the House.

The Senate approved the bill 38-11 on Tuesday.

Under the bill’s sports gambling provision, any of the state’s casinos, racinos or satellite locations could apply to offer sports betting.

Sponsor Republican Sen. Mark Messmer of Jasper says the measure is “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset the casino industry in Indiana.”

It’s unclear how the bill will fare in the House. Speaker Brian Bosma said Tuesday it represents a major expansion of gambling in the state and that some members of his caucus oppose all gambling bills.

