DePauw University reduces size of administration and staff

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University announced today that they will be reducing the size of their administration and staff by eliminating 73 positions.

The university says they have extensively reviewed data from similar schools around the country. They concluded that the number people employed at DePauw relative to the size of the school is unsustainable.

In an effort to maintain their financial strength, DePauw says they are voiding 56 full-time positions, 15 of which are vacant, and 17 part-time positions that have two vacancies. Those who are affected by this announcement have been informed and offered outplacement resources that include substantial seperation packages and a lengthy transition period, says DePauw.

The university will also offer a voluntary retirement incentive plan and make changes to sabbatical and winter term expectations. No faculty or academic programs are being eliminated.

DePauw president Mark McCoy says these steps are right and necessary to ensure they can build upon the student experience and achieve their vision of being a university of choice and distinction for generations to come.