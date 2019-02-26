× Colts re-sign Ross Travis, adding depth to tight end position

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts retained some depth at the tight end position by re-signing Ross Travis to a 1-year extension.

The Colts claimed Travis off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2017. He’s appeared in 21 career games (six starts), finishing with 10 receptions for 91 yards in appearances with the Colts (2017-2018) and Chiefs (2015-2017). He was one of the team’s restricted free agents.

Travis spent the entire 2018 season in the injured reserve list. He played in four games for the Colts in 2017, catching 2 passes for 33 yards.

He appeared with the Chiefs in 11 games that year, finishing with 5 catches for 43 yards. In 2016, he appeared in six games with Kansas City, catching 3 passes for 15 yards. He spent his 2015 rookie season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Travis played college basketball at Penn State; when he signed with the Chiefs, he hadn’t played football since his freshman year of high school. He’s an enticing prospect given his size (6’6”, 248 pounds) and athleticism.

He joins a skilled group of tight ends that includes Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Ryan Hewitt is an unrestricted free agent.