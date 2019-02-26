Cold but quiet; wet weather possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll need a coat Tuesday morning with air temperatures in the 20s and wind chills down to the teens.

We'll stay below freezing until lunchtime.

The good news is that we continue with a little break from any wet weather. We're staying dry today! We'll have some sunshine but certainly more clouds than Monday. The average high is around 44° and we'll be just a couple of degrees below that. South of Indianapolis could briefly hit 40.

Wednesday will be cloudy but a little more comfortable as we climb back into the 40s.

A light wintry mix is expected on Thursday as low pressure slides through. This will briefly drop temps back into the 30s but they'll recover Friday. Some light snow is possible on Saturday and then temperatures tumble. Sunday and Monday will be stuck in the cold 20s... about half the degrees we'd like to see this time of the year.