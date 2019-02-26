Church bus driver faces OWI charges after crash, middle school basketball team injured

Posted 5:56 am, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, February 26, 2019

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – A church bus driver was arrested after he crashed on the interstate and injured five people, including four children.

Indiana State Police say Wilton Carr, 82, was driving a middle school basketball team back to Gary from a Chicago Bulls game on Monday night when he drove the bus into an embankment off I-80/90. The front tires of the bus were completely off the ground, and the impact caused passengers to be tossed and thrown from their seats.

There were 47 people on the bus. Four children, ages ranging from 10 to 14, and one adult were hospitalized for leg injuries and head and neck pain.

Police say they believe Carr was impaired, so they took him to a hospital for a certified test which he failed.  He was arrested and taken to Lake County Jail in Crown Point.

He’s been charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing bodily injury, OWI with passengers under 18 years, OWI, and OWI endangerment.

