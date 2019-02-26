A cool Tuesday with clouds and a few sprinkles
After a sunny Tuesday, clouds will return to central Indiana on Wednesday and stay through the rest of the week.
A few sew sprinkles will be possible Wednesday and a rain/snow mix will develop late Thursday.
We’ll have a cloudy Friday with a chance for a light snow Friday evening through Saturday.
Temperatures will be colder this weekend with highs below freezing. Gusty winds will also be likely this weekend.
So far this has been a wet month.
This month we have only had 5 days with more than a trace of snow.
A few sprinkles are possible Wednesday.
Clouds will linger through Thursday.
A rain/snow mix will develop Friday night.
Expect a colder Saturday with snow showers.
Sunshine will return Sunday.
Daylight Saving Time starts in 12 days.