A cool Tuesday with clouds and a few sprinkles

After a sunny Tuesday, clouds will return to central Indiana on Wednesday and stay through the rest of the week.

A few sew sprinkles will be possible Wednesday and a rain/snow mix will develop late Thursday.

We’ll have a cloudy Friday with a chance for a light snow Friday evening through Saturday.

Temperatures will be colder this weekend with highs below freezing. Gusty winds will also be likely this weekend.

So far this has been a wet month.

This month we have only had 5 days with more than a trace of snow.

A few sprinkles are possible Wednesday.

Clouds will linger through Thursday.

A rain/snow mix will develop Friday night.

Expect a colder Saturday with snow showers.

Sunshine will return Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time starts in 12 days.

