7-year-old imparts lessons on grade-schoolers after saving hundreds of dogs

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- Children at Jefferson Elementary school in Washington were assembled to meet an awe-inspiring young man, who happens to rescue dogs.

Roman McConn, 7, could just as easily be a classmate of theirs. Instead, he is at the school to promote following your passion.

Roman's passion has brought him to unexpected places. Project Freedom Ride, the non-profit he and his family created, has already rescued over 1,500 dogs from kill shelters in the south.

"They just need fun," Roman told Q13 FOX. “They don’t need a life in a kennel. They just need to have fun with a human.”

Jen McConn, Roman's mother, says her son began having fun with shelter dogs when he was just 4.

“It was very instant for him,” Jen told Q13 FOX. “He said, 'We need to find them homes, we need to do something.'”

They started showcasing shelter dogs, many of whom didn't have much time left, by making videos on social media. In the videos, Roman often introduces the dogs and plays with them on camera. Sometimes he gets emotional when arriving at the shelter, only to find some of the pooches are still there and haven't been adopted yet.

Roman has appeared on national TV and has over 30,000 followers on social media, according to Q13 FOX. All the national attention has helped Project Freedom Ride to relocate dogs from kill shelters in Texas and Georgia, to loving forever homes in Washington.

Recently, Roman and his mother were helping off-load and present some of those dogs to their new owners in the northwest.

Roman got to meet some of the first dogs Project Freedom Ride helped rescue at Jefferson Elementary. Those dogs now live with a teacher and his family. Roman's lesson for all the kids at the school is to find that passion in your life and go after it no matter how old you are.