Work to replace Ditch Road bridge over I-465 set to begin March 4

Posted 2:00 pm, February 25, 2019, by

Image from INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Construction next week on the north side means drivers will have to make an adjustment.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is set to start work on March 4 to replace the Ditch Road bridge over I-465. The project will close the bridge until Sept. 30.

INDOT said the bridge’s “service life is up,” necessitating a brand-new one. Crews will replace the bridge and add sidewalks on either side.

During the closure, drivers are advised to take Ditch Road to 86th Street, turn left on Spring Mill Road and then turn left on 96th Street.

Crews will also be working on I-465 in the area, though no major closures were anticipated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.