Work begins on portion of 52nd street for IndyGo Red Line project

February 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another phase is beginning on the IndyGo Red Line construction project.

Starting Monday crews will begin closures on a section of 52nd street just west of College. They’ll install storm water drainage pipes and upgrade curbs and sidewalks in the area.

People will still be able to get to the businesses along 52nd, but may have a harder time finding parking.

The project is expected to wrap up in seven days. The station construction will begin at Broad Ripple Avenue and Kessler Boulevard over the next three weeks.

