× Shots fired during Family Dollar robbery on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the east side resulted in shots fired, but no injuries.

Officers were called to the scene near 38th Street and Emerson Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday.

The suspect allegedly fired shots inside the store, but no injuries were reported.

At this time, no arrest has been confirmed. This story is developing.