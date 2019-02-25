× Settling in for quiet start to the week

It was impossible to ignore the wind this weekend. The National Weather Service reports that the 66mph wind gust was the strongest gust-outside of a thunderstorm- in Indy since 1988! There were multiple reports of wind damage including a sports complex collapse. Monday morning will still be breezy but the wind will continue to taper off over the afternoon.

With the breeze that’s leftover and cold air pumping in, expect wind chills in the single digits all morning. Monday’s high will be about ten degrees below what climate records consider “normal”. We really should be on the upswing this time of the year but we’ll struggle the whole first half of this week.

We’ll get a couple of degrees warmer on Tuesday. Still below average, though. We get a nice stretch of quiet weather through Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly creep toward “normal” by midweek. That warmer air will tug in some moisture and we’ll end up with a light mix on Thursday. Most of Friday looks pleasant and dry but more rain Friday night.