× More charges filed against Lebanon pediatrician accused of sexual misconduct

LEBANON, Ind. – A Lebanon pediatrician accused of child molestation faces additional charges.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the Boone County prosecutor filed three more charges against Dr. Jonathon Cavins, including two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of vicarious sexual gratification.

Police said additional victims came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct by Cavins, 41, following his arrest on Friday, Feb. 22. Detectives interviewed two additional victims over the weekend and said information in the forensic interviews was “substantially similar” to information in the case that initially led to charges against him.

The latest victims to come forward were a 16-year-old male (15 at the time of the incident) and a 14-year-old male, police said. Detectives planned to interview two more victims in the days ahead.

The original allegations involved a 12-year-old boy who said Cavins fondled him during a Feb. 4 exam. Cavins was arrested Friday and booked at the Boone County Jail. He’s being held without bond.

Police are asking the parents of children who were Cavins’ patients to talk to their children about anything “unusual or uncomfortable” that took place during their exams. If you have concerns about your child’s interactions with Cavins, contact the Lebanon Police Department.