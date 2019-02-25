Local school helps family raise money for repairs on wheelchair-accessible van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood community is stepping up to help a family in need.

On New Year’s Day, someone stole a family’s van right out of their Greenwood driveway. The van was wheelchair-accessible and was made for Tyler Parson, who is 25 years old and has a form of muscular dystrophy.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Tammy Gannon, Finance Manager at Gray Road Christian School.

CBS4 covered the crime when it happened. Within a day, the red 2010 Dodge Caravan was found but it was trashed.

“It was totaled completely. They took the batteries and the tires. They broke the axles. They took the catalytic converter. They pretty much destroyed the inside of it,” said Deanna Parson, Tyler’s mother.

The family already bought a new van but now they’re having to covert it for Tyler. All the enhancements will cost around $30,000.

“We are a family and The Parsons are part of the family,” said Gannon. “We knew that we wanted to defer the fundraiser that we normally do for the school and give it 100 percent to the Parson family to replace the van.”

Students will be selling discount cards, and hope to raise $10,000.

“We’ve been overwhelmed, and we’re humbled by what people are doing for us. We don’t feel we are deserving of that, but we are very grateful for it,” said Parson.

If you’re interested in purchasing a discount card, call 317-786-3559. Cards will be sold throughout the month of March.