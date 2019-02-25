× Jamestown-native driver Davey Hamilton facing multiple charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — USAC Silver Crown series racer and former Indy Lights driver Davey Hamilton Jr. has been arrested in Florida on false imprisonment with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Hamilton Jr., 21, of Jamestown, Indiana, was arrested Saturday after sneaking into his ex-girlfriend’s hotel room and holding her at knife-point.

Court documents reveal his ex-girlfriend said she ended her relationship with Hamilton Jr. on Monday Feb. 18. She said she had been texting the alleged owner of Monkey in Paradise Vodka, “Alex,” for about a week. She was in Florida to be a brand ambassador for the company and was promised $5,000 for the job. Monkey in Paradise Vodka sponsors Hilton’s racing team. “Alex” booked her airfare, hotel room and had a professional chauffeur take her to the hotel. She was told that her hotel key was placed under her hotel room door for her convenience.

When she entered the room she received a text message from “Alex” that read, “Get ready.” She undressed and began to shower. While showering, Hamilton Jr. confronted her. He pulled back the shower curtain and was holding a 10″ knife. She exited the shower and sat on the hotel bed. Hamilton Jr., pointing the knife at her, stood between her and the door. The victim told police he then told her that, “It didn’t have to be this way.”

She said she was afraid Hamilton Jr. would kill her. He revealed a roll of black duct tape and began ripping a piece of the tape. In an attempt to calm Hamilton Jr. down, she began answering his questions, which mostly involved the end of their relationship. Though he didn’t yell, she said she could tell Hamilton Jr. was very angry. Hamilton Jr. then took her cell phone and told her to get dressed.

After roughly 25 minutes, she noticed there was a significant distance between her and Hamilton Jr. The victim said she made a run for the door and starting screaming for help once out of the room. She claims Hamilton Jr. ran after her at first, but left through an emergency escape once she approached an employee for help.

A few hours later, Hamilton Jr. was spotted near Palm Beach Atlantic University. He was taken into custody for further investigation and review.

Hamilton Jr. allegedly confessed to his crimes during a police interview. He claimed to have no intention to hurt her, but that it was all a plot to scare her. Hamilton Jr. also confessed to being “Alex,” and that he orchestrating the entire meeting in hope of getting back with her. Court documents say Hamilton has, and continues to suffer from depression.