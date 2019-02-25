High winds cause south side sports dome, Cloverdale businesses to collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Incredible video from the Indy Sports Dome on Sunday shows the structure implode while several soccer games were happening.

A parent recorded video inside the dome with his camera around 2:45 p.m., and you can see soccer players and coaches running to find exits.

Typically, the Indy Sports Dome would open Monday morning at 11 for golf, but we haven`t heard whether that is a possibility. The structure de-pressurized, according to the fire department.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind gust of 46 miles per hour caused the damage.

That wasn’t the only structure damaged by wind in central Indiana yesterday.

Several business owners in Cloverdale are devastated after their store fronts crumbled.

Several fire agencies responded to Pizza Niche and Hatchet House BBQ along North Main and Market Streets after high winds got under the awnings in front of the restaurants and pulled the bricks off, according to the building inspector.

People were inside the barbecue restaurant when this happened, but thankfully, no one was hurt. The building inspector said in all his years he’s never seen anything like this, but he’s thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Most of it looks like it’s on the façade side, just on the front side of the building. The roof is still stayed intact, except where the brick veneer came off,” said Wayne Galloway, Cloverdale Building Inspector

They’re not sure if any of the building can be salvaged and just renovated, or if they’ll have to tear this down and start with a clean slate.

The structural engineer will hopefully be out here today to see what needs to be done.