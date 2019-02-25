Help name extreme snakes for Zoo’s new exhibit

Posted 5:07 pm, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:10PM, February 25, 2019

Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Zoo is inviting the public to help name a few of the snakes for their new exhibit.

The new Size, Speed & Venom: Extreme Snakes exhibit will open May 25 and will feature more than 20 species, including some of the largest and most dangerous snakes in the world. Fans are invited to submit names suggestions on Facebook for the new black mamba, green mamba, and reticulated python.

Submissions will be accepted until midnight Mar. 10. The Zoo’s staff will evaluate the names, and the winners will be announced Mar 14.

The individuals whose names are chosen will receive a prize pack that includes a plush animal and four admission tickets to see the exhibit once it opens.

