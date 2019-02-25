Expect a mild, dry Tuesday across central Indiana

So far this has been a mild Winter. Temperatures have been above average and seasonal snow has been below average.

Our work week will continue this trend. Highs will be near 40 degrees with sunshine on Tuesday and clouds on Wednesday.

Clouds will stay with us through Thursday with a rain/snow mix developing late in the day. We’ll have another chance for snow late Friday through Saturday.

Temperatures will be colder this weekend with highs below freezing. Gusty winds will also be likely this weekend.

So far this has been a mild Winter.

Our seasonal snow is now 6″ below average.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Highs will be near 40 degrees tomorrow.

A rain/snow mix will develop late Thursday.

Light snow is likely Friday.

Expect snow showers and gusty winds Saturday.

Sunshine will return for Sunday.

