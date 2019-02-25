Company recalls BBQ pork product over concerns about glass, plastic in meat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A company announced a recall Monday of a boneless pork product that could contain bits of glass or plastic.

Bellisio Foods launched the voluntary recall in cooperation with the USDA. The product, 14 oz. boxes of “Boston Market Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes,” was sold at Meijer stores, as well as other retail locations nationwide.

The product carried a UPC of 7-38912-02245-1 with the following best by dates and lot codes:

12/07/2019 lot code 8341

01/04/2020 lot code 9004

01/24/2020 lot code 9024

02/15/2020 lot code 9046

The products were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018, through Feb. 15, 2019.

The problem was first discovered after customers complained of finding glass or hard plastic in the rib-shaped patty. The USDA was notified of the issue on Feb. 22. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries related to the product.

If you bought the product, you should throw it out or return it to the nearest store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 855-871-9977. You can learn more about the recall here.