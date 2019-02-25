× Chocolate mint chip cookies from Meijer recalled over undeclared allergen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Meijer recalled chocolate mint chip cookies due to an undeclared allergen.

The company said the Meijer brand “Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies” contain soy that’s not listed on the label. The cookies were sold between Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 at Meijer stores.

The following products were affected:

UPC 0-41250-14563-9 Meijer Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies – 12 Count

UPC 0-41250-14564-6 Meijer Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies – 20 Count

Customers who bought the produce should return it to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704.