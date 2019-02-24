Winds gust overnight and temperatures drop Monday morning

Winds will slowly decrease through the evening and overnight hours. Expect winds to gust 40+ mph through 2am Monday and 30+ mph by 7am.

With winds gusting higher for a while this evening the National Weather Service has extended the High Wind Warning until 10pm Sunday.

Peak wind gusts were 50+ mph today. Winds will continue to gust 50-60 mph for through 8pm and up to 35 mph overnight before weakening by morning. DID YOU KNOW This is only the 5th day Indianapolis has recorded a non-t’storm 66+ mph wind gust in last 77 years. Works out to only 0.02% of days since 1942. Feb 24, 2019

May 5, 2016

Nov 17, 2013

Nov 30, 1991

Apr 6, 1988 COLD START TO THE WEEK Clear skies tonight and the influence of high pressure in the northern Plains will allow temperatures to drop in to the teens in much of central Indiana. Some computer models suggest temperatures dropping a few more degrees than what I’m forecasting, however with wind around, I think temperatures will not completely bottom out.

With the wind, wind chill values will drop to the single digits and some locales could go below zero near sunrise Monday.

The weather should be quiet for central Indiana for the next couple days. There is a weather system we are watching that could bring snow to northern Indiana. Another system could bring a wintry mix (snow, sleet, rain) to the area Thursday evening.

Then one more system passes Friday night and Saturday. There is quite a bit uncertainty with this system as there are timing and location details that still need to be worked out. Stay tuned!