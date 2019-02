× Whitley County man found, Silver Alert cancelled

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — The Silver Alert in Whitley County has been cancelled after David A. Whistler was found safe.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was previously looking into the disappearance of a man from Columbia City.

David A. Whistler, 45, had not been seen since Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

He was believed to be in extreme danger and was thought to possibly need medical assistance.