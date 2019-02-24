× Silver Alert in effect for Elkhart man last seen Sunday morning

ELKHART, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Elkhart man.

According to the Elkhart Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Alby Ray Bentley was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

He’s 5’6” and 180 pounds with gray and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a yellow straw hat, a gray and black coat, gray sweat pants and brown shoes. Bentley was also carrying a black cane, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Bentley may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or call 911.