Central Indiana under High Wind Warning starting at 4 a.m. Sunday

Virginia brewing company releases CBD-infused brew

Posted 5:48 pm, February 23, 2019, by

File photo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach-based Back Bay Brewing is releasing Virginia’s first hemp flower-hopped beer.

The brewery partnered with Virginia Beach business Hemp House Wellness to create its “Cannabus Pilsner,” brewed with a “full-spectrum hemp flower with naturally occurring CBD,” WTKR reports.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is said to provide natural pain relief and wellness benefits without the psychoactive properties of cannabis.

Back Bay’s Cannabus Pilsner will be released during its second Living Room Artist’s Series, which will feature live music by Anthony Rosano and a pop-up shop by Hemp House Wellness.

Back Bay Brewing will open at noon Saturday. Its Living Room Artist’s Series and new beer tasting begin at 8:30 p.m.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.