Keurig’s ‘Drinkworks Home Bar’ will make cocktails instead of coffee

Posted 5:03 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, February 23, 2019

PLANO, Texas – Keurig is stepping out of the coffee game with its new device.

The Texas-based company is introducing a device called the Drinkworks Home Bar, which makes single cocktails with the push of a button.

The company started rolling out the new products to customers in St. Louis last year.

According to Keurig, the pilot program will expand to the entire state of Missouri and into Florida sometime this summer. The company also hopes to spread to California in 2020.

The Drinkworks machine works similar to Keurig’s coffeemaker in that it uses single-serve pods to make your favorite drinks. But instead of coffee and tea, the Drinkworks pods contain liquor and wines along with natural flavors that can be mixed together.

The company says customers must be of legal age to buy their pods online and in stores.

