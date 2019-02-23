× IMPD asks public to help find missing 77-year-old who possibly suffers with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 77-year-old man who possibly suffers from dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

IMPD says the man, Richard Layton, was last seen in the 2900 block of English Ave. on the city’s near east side. He walked away from his home, according to police.

Layton was reportedly wearing a black Dale Earnhardt No. 3 jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and he has a long white beard. He’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family tells police that they’re concerned for Layton’s safety.

Anyone with information regarding Layton’s whereabouts is asked to call 311 or Missing Persons at 317-327-6613.