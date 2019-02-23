IMPD asks public to help find missing 77-year-old who possibly suffers with dementia

Posted 3:38 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:05PM, February 23, 2019

Richard Layton (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 77-year-old man who possibly suffers from dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

IMPD says the man, Richard Layton, was last seen in the 2900 block of English Ave. on the city’s near east side. He walked away from his home, according to police.

Layton was reportedly wearing a black Dale Earnhardt No. 3 jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and he has a long white beard. He’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family tells police that they’re concerned for Layton’s safety.

Anyone with information regarding Layton’s whereabouts is asked to call 311 or Missing Persons at 317-327-6613.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.