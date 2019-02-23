× Four arrest warrants issued for Jan. 30 homicide in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have issued arrest warrants for four people in connection with a January homicide.

At 7:44 p.m. on Jan. 30, police investigated a possible shooting at the 600 block of Southlea Drive in Kokomo. Officers found 37-year-old Christopher Lee Maggart suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the Howard County Coroner pronounced Maggart dead at the scene. The death was ruled a homicide the next day after an autopsy.

The police now have arrested four individuals believed to be connected to the murder. Eighteen-year-old Dezren Glenn was arrested for murder, obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death. Michelet Joseph, 24, was arrested for assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death.

Amanda Jean Johnson, 39, was arrested for obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death. Arienne Beard, 24, was arrested for obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.

If you have information on the case, call Captain Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or Kokomo Police’s hotline at 765-456-7017. The Central Indiana Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-262-TIPS.