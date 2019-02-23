Fire displaces family of 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A family of four has been displaced after a loud pop and flickering lights turned into a fire which destroyed their home.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire began around 6:20 a.m. near 10th and Elder, located directly across from Station 1. Fire crews arrived on scene within one minute and the fire was marked as under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported in relation to the fire, but the home was said to have suffered $50,000 worth of damage.

The fire department said no working smoke alarms were found within the home.