Family meets with firefighters, dispatchers who saved their mother

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department met Saturday with the family of a woman they had saved.

Dispatcher Betty Sanders received a call on Feb. 11 at 8:44 a.m. from Linda Journey, who said her mother, Lula Journey, might be in cardiac arrest.

Sanders immediately sent Engine 22 to Journey’s address.

Engine 22 says they arrived at the home within minutes and quickly discovered that Lula, 84, was not in cardiac arrest but was having a significant medical episode. They gave her medical care and rushed her to Methodist Hospital.

Lula continues to recover in the rehab center and is said to be doing well.

Saturday, three of Lula’s daughters and her great grandson met with Sanders and the Engine 22 crew at the request of Linda, who wished to thank them. The family showed their undying gratitude to the dispatcher and firefighters for saving the life of their mother.

#IFD Dispatcher Betty Sanders & Station 22 meet with a grateful Journey family at Firefighters Local 416 Union Hall. pic.twitter.com/uCiTYOr2R3 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) February 23, 2019

The firefighters were told that Lula had recently retired after working for the courts at the City County Building for 43 years. She was a district 10 City County Councilor from 1978-1983 and was a VP at Health and Hospital. Lula was an essential force in helping get the new Sydney and Eskenazi Hospital in operation.