× Strong storms Saturday and a High Wind Watch for Sunday

A strong low pressure system will into the Ohio Valley from the southwest and bring a major weather change to central Indiana this weekend.

We’ll have warmer weather to start the weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday. Along with the warmer temperatures we’ll have rain. Strong storms are expected late Saturday afternoon, into the evening and 1-2″ of rain is expected. We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms farther south, along the Ohio River.

We have a High Wind Watch in effect from 4am until 10pm Sunday as 40 to 50 mph wind gusts are likely. The ground is saturated from recent snow and heavy rain, and the gusty winds may down large trees this weekend. Runoff from the heavy rain, combined with moisture from snow melt, will create another round of flooding through early next week.

Temperatures will fall during the day Sunday and rain will change to flurries before ending.

We’ll have a warm Saturday with scattered showers early.

Strong storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 30 mph Saturday evening.

Strong storms will continue through Saturday evening.

Strong storms will end across Indiana after 9pm.

An inch of rain is likely Saturday.

40-50 mph wind gusts are likely late Saturday night through Sunday.

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Sunday.