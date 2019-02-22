PHOTOS | Hilton plans to build hotel that would change downtown Indy skyline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hilton plans to build a 38-story, 800-room “sophisticated and high end” hotel on Pan Am Plaza in downtown Indianapolis, the hotel company said Friday.

The hotel would be one of three that Hilton announced as part of its new Signia brand, designed for events and meetings. The other two are set for Atlanta and Orlando.

“It’s very validating from a convention and meetings standpoint to have a brand like Hilton have the confidence in a city like Indy to roll out a new hotel brand that caters specifically to the meeting planner,” Visit Indy Senior Vice President Chris Gahl said. “What we know based on the research is that this will not only retain our current conventions, it will help us grow in attraction other conventions that aren’t capable of hosting because of the existing hotel and meeting space.”

The hotel would take about two years to build and would likely open in 2023 at Illinois and Georgia streets, Gahl said.

It would be one of the city’s tallest buildings. Salesforce Tower stands at 49 floors, OneAmerica Tower is 38 and Regions Tower at 37, for comparison.

Indy’s Signia Hilton hotel is being planned alongside a $138 million Indiana Convention Center renovation, announced last fall, that would be financed with the help of a bill making its way through the state legislature. A second, 600-room Hilton hotel would also be built in the spot, and the two would connect through a 50,000 square-foot ballroom, Gahl said.

