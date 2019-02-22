× Northern Indiana plane crash claims pilot’s life

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Police say a pilot died after his small plane hit power lines and crashed in a farm field in northern Indiana.

Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel says 55-year-old Neal Myers of Middlebury died in the crash Thursday night about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Goshen Municipal Airport.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro told The Goshen News that Myers was practicing approaches to the airport when his 1998 Piper PA32 crashed about 8 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane dive into the field, hitting the power lines on the way down. Fire destroyed the plane afterward.

Emergency crews at the crash site had to use extreme caution because of high-voltage lines on the ground.