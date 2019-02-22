× Noblesville police hopes new technology leads to an arrest in a 26-year-old homicide case

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Noblesville police are hoping new technology leads to an arrest in a 26-year-old homicide cold case. Police say a pregnant 22-year-old Hope Brewster and her 2-year-old son Jacob Brewster were killed after their apartment caught fire on Feb. 26, 1993.

At the time of the fire, everyone was fast asleep when Noble Manor apartments were swallowed in flames at 2 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing adults and children running and screaming towards safety. Two people, Hope and Jacob Brewster, couldn’t escape.

Noblesville Police are reopening a 26 year old homicide cold case. In 1993 a pregnant 22 y/o Hope Brewster & her 2 y/o son Jacob Brewster were killed after a fire broke out at their apartment. Detectives believe new technology may lead to an arrest. Watch this story tonight. pic.twitter.com/VnFAELlF6G — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 22, 2019

“We’re calling it a murder simply because in every sense these two individuals died because a felonious act which in Indiana would make it a felony murder,” Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt said.

Police said at the time of the fire Hope’s husband jumped from the window and waited to catch his wife and son.

“There was a couple of sheriff detectives who worked with Noblesville detectives at the time. I was a detective supervisor at the time. I remember going on over and walking around the building that was involved,” Chief Kevin Jowitt said.

Police believe the fire was set intentionally and almost three decades later no one has been arrested.

“It’s a case we have been investigating since that happened but are deliberately reopening and re-investigating the case now,” Chief Jowitt said.

Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt thinks time may be working in their favor. He said technology advancements may lead detectives to figuring out who killed Hope, her unborn baby, and her 2-year old son Jacob.

“there are so many things we can do now with DNA we just couldn’t do when this fire happened,” Chief Jowitt explained.

Currently detectives are looking over every piece of evidence again trying to find a break in the case. Chief Jowitt said they won’t rest until justice is served.

“Somebody has been walking around all this time. Whoever is responsible for this cut three lives short and it’s not right. If whoever is responsible is listening to this and is out there I can only say we’re coming for you,” Chief Jowitt said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide, or the circumstances surrounding it is urged to contact Detective Mike Haskett with the Noblesville Police Department at 317-776-6371, or email at mhaskett@noblesville.in.us.